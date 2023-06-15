Knife River Corporation (KNF) Volatility At 8.03%, Should You Add A Position?

Knife River Corporation (NYSE: KNF) is 17.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.67 and a high of $46.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KNF stock was last observed hovering at around $44.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.47% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.35% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 3.35% higher than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.39, the stock is 18.06% and 18.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.29 million and changing 3.27% at the moment leaves the stock 18.06% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.32.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Current P/E ratio is 22.84. Distance from 52-week low is 37.77% and 0.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.90%).

Knife River Corporation (KNF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Knife River Corporation (KNF) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.40% this year

Knife River Corporation (KNF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.57M, and float is at 56.00M with Short Float at -.