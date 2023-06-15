Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM) Volatility At 5.16%, Should You Add A Position?

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRM) is 45.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.32 and a high of $30.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MIRM stock was last observed hovering at around $30.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.76% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.02% off the consensus price target high of $81.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 16.68% higher than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.33, the stock is 4.17% and 6.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.26 million and changing -5.85% at the moment leaves the stock 23.96% off its SMA200. MIRM registered 40.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 53.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$8.29.

The stock witnessed a 8.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.89%, and is -0.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.16% over the week and 4.34% over the month.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM) has around 200 employees, a market worth around $1.10B and $95.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 63.62% and -7.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-87.90%).

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -44.70% this year

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 37.67M, and float is at 35.56M with Short Float at 8.91%.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GREY MICHAEL G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GREY MICHAEL G sold 14,608 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $29.00 per share for a total of $0.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 03 that GREY MICHAEL G (Director) sold a total of 14,608 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 03 and was made at $28.00 per share for $0.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the MIRM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, O’Donnell Niall (Director) disposed off 93,770 shares at an average price of $19.69 for $1.85 million. The insider now directly holds 1,621,118 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM).

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Novan Inc. (NOVN) that is trading -67.85% down over the past 12 months and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) that is -12.80% lower over the same period. Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) is 31.78% up on the 1-year trading charts.