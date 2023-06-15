New Big Money Means Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON) is 19.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $83.01 and a high of $229.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AXON stock was last observed hovering at around $196.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.15% off its average median price target of $240.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.5% off the consensus price target high of $262.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 11.3% higher than the price target low of $223.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $197.81, the stock is 1.03% and -5.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.97 million and changing 0.58% at the moment leaves the stock 10.78% off its SMA200. AXON registered 120.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $120.63.

The stock witnessed a -2.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.34%, and is -0.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.83% over the week and 2.45% over the month.

Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) has around 2821 employees, a market worth around $14.61B and $1.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 105.05 and Fwd P/E is 53.40. Profit margin for the company is 10.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 138.30% and -13.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.30%).

Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Axon Enterprise Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 323.70% this year

Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 72.64M, and float is at 67.42M with Short Float at 2.60%.

Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) Insider Activity

A total of 124 insider transactions have happened at Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 99 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cullivan Julie A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Cullivan Julie A sold 1,180 shares of the company’s common stock on May 30 at a price of $196.00 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5882.0 shares.

Axon Enterprise Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 25 that Partovi Hadi (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 25 and was made at $190.75 per share for $1.91 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.39 million shares of the AXON stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 22, Cullivan Julie A (Director) disposed off 2,013 shares at an average price of $197.58 for $0.4 million. The insider now directly holds 7,062 shares of Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON).

Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) that is trading 37.36% up over the past 12 months and Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (RGR) that is -12.50% lower over the same period. Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI) is -15.02% down on the 1-year trading charts.