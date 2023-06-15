New Big Money Means Formula One Group (FWONK) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) is 30.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.00 and a high of $77.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FWONK stock was last observed hovering at around $77.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.46% off its average median price target of $80.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.0% off the consensus price target high of $91.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -15.09% lower than the price target low of $68.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $78.26, the stock is 7.29% and 7.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing 0.59% at the moment leaves the stock 17.93% off its SMA200. FWONK registered 34.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.01.

The stock witnessed a 4.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.61%, and is 7.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.62% over the week and 2.40% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 41.41 and Fwd P/E is 69.88. Distance from 52-week low is 56.52% and 0.38% from its 52-week high.

Formula One Group (FWONK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Formula One Group (FWONK) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Formula One Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -77.20% this year

Formula One Group (FWONK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 207.97M, and float is at 201.04M with Short Float at 2.56%.

Formula One Group (FWONK) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Formula One Group (FWONK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ROSENTHALER ALBERT E, the company’s Chief Corp. Dev. Officer. SEC filings show that ROSENTHALER ALBERT E sold 5,882 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 06 at a price of $73.79 per share for a total of $0.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72644.0 shares.

Formula One Group disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 24 that Wendling Brian J (CAO/PFO) sold a total of 1,370 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 24 and was made at $36.00 per share for $49320.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15805.0 shares of the FWONK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 17, GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL (10% Owner) acquired 700 shares at an average price of $35.95 for $25165.0. The insider now directly holds 22,000 shares of Formula One Group (FWONK).

Formula One Group (FWONK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 39.48% up over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is 16.38% higher over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is 16.24% up on the 1-year trading charts.