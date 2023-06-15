New Big Money Means Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) is 13.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $231.70 and a high of $381.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ODFL stock was last observed hovering at around $312.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 8.62% off its average median price target of $323.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.37% off the consensus price target high of $350.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -18.79% lower than the price target low of $270.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $320.72, the stock is 3.73% and 0.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.89 million and changing 2.76% at the moment leaves the stock 4.82% off its SMA200. ODFL registered 33.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.63.

The stock witnessed a 4.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.53%, and is 1.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.93% over the week and 2.78% over the month.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) has around 23471 employees, a market worth around $36.40B and $6.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.38 and Fwd P/E is 25.64. Profit margin for the company is 22.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.42% and -16.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (36.70%).

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) is a “Hold”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.10% this year

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 109.96M, and float is at 96.33M with Short Float at 5.37%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) Insider Activity

A total of 73 insider transactions have happened at Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 56 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bates David J., the company’s SVP – Operations. SEC filings show that Bates David J. sold 1,208 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 at a price of $344.71 per share for a total of $0.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14082.0 shares.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that CONGDON DAVID S (Executive Chairman) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $351.82 per share for $7.04 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.82 million shares of the ODFL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 14, Gabosch Bradley R (Director) disposed off 2,700 shares at an average price of $358.21 for $0.97 million. The insider now directly holds 5,818 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL).

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) that is trading 8.71% up over the past 12 months and TFI International Inc. (TFII) that is 41.04% higher over the same period. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) is 23.84% up on the 1-year trading charts.