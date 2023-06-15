New Big Money Means Xometry Inc. (XMTR) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Xometry Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR) is -27.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.45 and a high of $64.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XMTR stock was last observed hovering at around $23.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.41% off its average median price target of $24.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.44% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -93.5% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.22, the stock is 22.42% and 41.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.98 million and changing -1.74% at the moment leaves the stock -31.61% off its SMA200. XMTR registered -24.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$18.56.

The stock witnessed a 32.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.36%, and is 17.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.11% over the week and 7.41% over the month.

Xometry Inc. (XMTR) has around 914 employees, a market worth around $1.06B and $402.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 455.29. Profit margin for the company is -18.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 86.51% and -63.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.30%).

Xometry Inc. (XMTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Xometry Inc. (XMTR) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Xometry Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.60% this year

Xometry Inc. (XMTR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.70M, and float is at 37.43M with Short Float at 11.98%.

Xometry Inc. (XMTR) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at Xometry Inc. (XMTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Leibel Matthew, the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Leibel Matthew sold 360 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 05 at a price of $13.79 per share for a total of $4965.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72803.0 shares.

Xometry Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Altschuler Randolph (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $35.15 per share for $0.7 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 85582.0 shares of the XMTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 31, Rallo James M (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $34.22 for $0.34 million. The insider now directly holds 18,976 shares of Xometry Inc. (XMTR).

Xometry Inc. (XMTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) that is trading 1.81% up over the past 12 months and Shapeways Holdings Inc. (SHPW) that is -65.13% lower over the same period.