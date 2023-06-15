Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: NUS) is -20.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.95 and a high of $47.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NUS stock was last observed hovering at around $33.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.21% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 11.97% higher than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.45, the stock is -4.03% and -11.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.47 million and changing -0.09% at the moment leaves the stock -14.73% off its SMA200. NUS registered -23.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.35.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -10.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.90%, and is -5.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.05% over the week and 2.63% over the month.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) has around 3800 employees, a market worth around $1.70B and $2.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.64 and Fwd P/E is 12.01. Profit margin for the company is 3.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.67% and -29.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.70%).

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.60% this year

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 49.64M, and float is at 48.68M with Short Float at 3.56%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LIPMAN ANDREW D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LIPMAN ANDREW D sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $34.28 per share for a total of $68560.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58393.0 shares.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 09 that WOODBURY EDWINA D (Director) sold a total of 1,255 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 09 and was made at $37.87 per share for $47527.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15469.0 shares of the NUS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 25, LIPMAN ANDREW D (Director) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $40.75 for $81500.0. The insider now directly holds 60,393 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS).

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) that is trading -19.35% down over the past 12 months and Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NATR) that is 9.76% higher over the same period. Herbalife Ltd. (HLF) is -42.96% down on the 1-year trading charts.