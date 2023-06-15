Nxu Inc. (NXU) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Nxu Inc. (NASDAQ: NXU) is -79.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.46 and a high of $243.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NXU stock was last observed hovering at around $0.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 67.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.66, the stock is 27.25% and 25.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.62 million and changing 4.65% at the moment leaves the stock -88.93% off its SMA200. NXU registered a loss of -91.54% in past 6-months. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.78.

The stock witnessed a 7.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.20%, and is 12.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.02% over the week and 7.51% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 44.14% and -99.73% from its 52-week high.

Nxu Inc. (NXU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nxu Inc. (NXU) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nxu Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.10% this year

Nxu Inc. (NXU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 18.73M, and float is at 9.61M with Short Float at 12.14%.