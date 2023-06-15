Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) is -9.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.59 and a high of $39.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PBA stock was last observed hovering at around $31.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.64% off its average median price target of $38.95 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.52% off the consensus price target high of $43.17 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 11.75% higher than the price target low of $34.97 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.86, the stock is -1.44% and -4.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.52 million and changing -2.03% at the moment leaves the stock -7.49% off its SMA200. PBA registered -20.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.08.

The stock witnessed a -4.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.85%, and is -5.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.08% over the week and 1.82% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 8.43 and Fwd P/E is 13.90. Distance from 52-week low is 4.29% and -21.60% from its 52-week high.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.90% this year

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 550.38M, and float is at 549.93M with Short Float at 2.48%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) that is trading 16.87% up over the past 12 months and GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) that is 43.24% higher over the same period. Enbridge Inc. (ENB) is -16.23% down on the 1-year trading charts.