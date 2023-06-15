Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) is -4.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.85 and a high of $27.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SBLK stock was last observed hovering at around $17.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.5% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.09% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 16.68% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.33, the stock is 0.68% and -6.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.93 million and changing 2.80% at the moment leaves the stock -9.50% off its SMA200. SBLK registered -27.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.40.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.21%, and is 1.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.41% over the week and 2.83% over the month.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) has around 209 employees, a market worth around $1.90B and $1.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.13 and Fwd P/E is 4.25. Profit margin for the company is 34.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.78% and -34.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.50%).

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.70% this year

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 102.97M, and float is at 93.36M with Short Float at 4.68%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) that is -26.54% lower over the past 12 months.