The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

The Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE) is -47.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.27 and a high of $57.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PLCE stock was last observed hovering at around $19.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.64%.

Currently trading at $19.10, the stock is -0.74% and -27.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.96 million and changing -3.24% at the moment leaves the stock -46.76% off its SMA200. PLCE registered -56.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$709.89.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -27.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -53.62%, and is 1.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.74% over the week and 8.04% over the month.

The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE) has around 3300 employees, a market worth around $240.09M and $1.67B in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.04. Profit margin for the company is -3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.85% and -66.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE) Analyst Forecasts

The Children’s Place Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -100.70% this year

The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 12.37M, and float is at 11.52M with Short Float at 30.74%.

The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BACHMAN JOHN E., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BACHMAN JOHN E. bought 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 29 at a price of $38.50 per share for a total of $57750.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20182.0 shares.

The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Carter’s Inc. (CRI) that is trading -2.99% down over the past 12 months and The Gap Inc. (GPS) that is 5.87% higher over the same period. Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) is 60.40% up on the 1-year trading charts.