The OLB Group Inc. (OLB) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

The OLB Group Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB) is 4.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.57 and a high of $2.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OLB stock was last observed hovering at around $0.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 70.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.88, the stock is 22.13% and 4.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.93 million and changing -7.87% at the moment leaves the stock -12.02% off its SMA200. OLB registered -5.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$6.72.

The stock witnessed a -1.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.32%, and is 46.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.78% over the week and 10.20% over the month.

The OLB Group Inc. (OLB) has around 26 employees, a market worth around $13.28M and $28.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -33.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.63% and -64.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.20%).

The OLB Group Inc. (OLB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The OLB Group Inc. (OLB) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The OLB Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.30% this year

The OLB Group Inc. (OLB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 15.15M, and float is at 9.55M with Short Float at 0.37%.

The OLB Group Inc. (OLB) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at The OLB Group Inc. (OLB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by YAKOV RONNY, the company’s Chairman and CEO. SEC filings show that YAKOV RONNY bought 100 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $1.01 per share for a total of $101.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4.6 million shares.

The OLB Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 13 that YAKOV RONNY (Chairman and CEO) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 13 and was made at $0.99 per share for $1988.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.6 million shares of the OLB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 13, Smith Patrick G (Vice President) acquired 1,650 shares at an average price of $1.00 for $1645.0. The insider now directly holds 250,823 shares of The OLB Group Inc. (OLB).