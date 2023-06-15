Tidewater Inc. (TDW) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) is 18.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.51 and a high of $51.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TDW stock was last observed hovering at around $43.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $53.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.75% off the consensus price target high of $56.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 12.36% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.82, the stock is -6.53% and -3.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.89 million and changing 0.18% at the moment leaves the stock 18.04% off its SMA200. TDW registered 81.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.96.

The stock witnessed a -2.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.59%, and is -10.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.31% over the week and 4.38% over the month.

Tidewater Inc. (TDW) has around 6300 employees, a market worth around $2.27B and $735.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.38. Profit margin for the company is 0.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 150.26% and -15.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.80%).

Tidewater Inc. (TDW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tidewater Inc. (TDW) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tidewater Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 84.30% this year

Tidewater Inc. (TDW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 50.60M, and float is at 49.77M with Short Float at 5.69%.

Tidewater Inc. (TDW) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Tidewater Inc. (TDW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ROBOTTI ROBERT, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ROBOTTI ROBERT bought 27,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $39.64 per share for a total of $1.07 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.06 million shares.

Tidewater Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 28 that ROBOTTI ROBERT (Director) bought a total of 21,488 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 28 and was made at $29.67 per share for $0.64 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.04 million shares of the TDW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 25, ROBOTTI ROBERT (Director) acquired 25,300 shares at an average price of $30.34 for $0.77 million. The insider now directly holds 3,014,808 shares of Tidewater Inc. (TDW).

Tidewater Inc. (TDW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) that is 55.95% higher over the past 12 months. Halliburton Company (HAL) is -14.60% down on the 1-year trading charts.