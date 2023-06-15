Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN) is -5.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.84 and a high of $39.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VRDN stock was last observed hovering at around $26.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.13% off its average median price target of $46.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.46% off the consensus price target high of $57.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 30.82% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.67, the stock is 13.43% and 7.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.89 million and changing 4.26% at the moment leaves the stock 5.08% off its SMA200. VRDN registered 153.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $580.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.60.

The stock witnessed a 18.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.81%, and is 9.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.09% over the week and 4.05% over the month.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) has around 86 employees, a market worth around $1.19B and $1.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 181.20% and -29.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-52.10%).

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) is a “Buy”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.30% this year

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 42.24M, and float is at 39.68M with Short Float at 14.34%.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Meisner Lara, the company’s Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Meisner Lara sold 5,126 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 06 at a price of $25.02 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29971.0 shares.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that Meisner Lara (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 499 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $25.03 per share for $12490.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29971.0 shares of the VRDN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02, Meisner Lara (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 1,875 shares at an average price of $24.21 for $45394.0. The insider now directly holds 29,971 shares of Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN).