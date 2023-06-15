VNET Group Inc. (VNET) Volatility At 5.11%, Should You Add A Position?

VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) is -40.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.53 and a high of $6.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VNET stock was last observed hovering at around $3.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $35.34 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.2% off the consensus price target high of $57.96 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 83.74% higher than the price target low of $20.66 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.36, the stock is 17.80% and 10.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.23 million and changing 1.51% at the moment leaves the stock -26.58% off its SMA200. VNET registered -37.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.70.

The stock witnessed a 11.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.67%, and is 12.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.11% over the week and 5.77% over the month.

VNET Group Inc. (VNET) has around 3293 employees, a market worth around $490.66M and $1.02B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.81% and -50.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.10%).

VNET Group Inc. (VNET) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for VNET Group Inc. (VNET) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

VNET Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/22/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -261.40% this year

VNET Group Inc. (VNET) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 148.06M, and float is at 124.27M with Short Float at 4.69%.

VNET Group Inc. (VNET): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Equinix Inc. (EQIX) that is trading 25.88% up over the past 12 months and Baidu Inc. (BIDU) that is 11.62% higher over the same period.