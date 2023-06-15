Waters Corporation (WAT) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) is -23.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $248.18 and a high of $369.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WAT stock was last observed hovering at around $263.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.19% off its average median price target of $300.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.11% off the consensus price target high of $375.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 4.7% higher than the price target low of $275.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $262.08, the stock is 0.98% and -7.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing -0.45% at the moment leaves the stock -14.59% off its SMA200. WAT registered -18.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.59.

The stock witnessed a -4.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.18%, and is 1.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.65% over the week and 2.31% over the month.

Waters Corporation (WAT) has around 8200 employees, a market worth around $15.51B and $2.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.80 and Fwd P/E is 18.74. Profit margin for the company is 23.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.60% and -28.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (35.70%).

Waters Corporation (WAT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Waters Corporation (WAT) is a “Hold”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 17 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Waters Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.00% this year

Waters Corporation (WAT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 59.02M, and float is at 58.60M with Short Float at 4.03%.

Waters Corporation (WAT) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Waters Corporation (WAT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by VERGNANO MARK P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that VERGNANO MARK P bought 3,185 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $313.32 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3557.0 shares.

Waters Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that CONARD EDWARD (Director) sold a total of 1,059 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $334.70 per share for $0.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 74224.0 shares of the WAT stock.

Waters Corporation (WAT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading 1.60% up over the past 12 months and Danaher Corporation (DHR) that is -2.20% lower over the same period. General Electric Company (GE) is 98.13% up on the 1-year trading charts.