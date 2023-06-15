Which institution holds the most shares in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) is 10.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.23 and a high of $9.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ARCO stock was last observed hovering at around $9.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.17% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -2.44% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.22, the stock is 4.23% and 11.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.53 million and changing 1.88% at the moment leaves the stock 16.85% off its SMA200. ARCO registered 36.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.53.

The stock witnessed a 8.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.75%, and is 3.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.66% over the week and 2.73% over the month.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) has around 93647 employees, a market worth around $1.92B and $3.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.66 and Fwd P/E is 9.78. Profit margin for the company is 4.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.99% and -0.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.00%).

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 208.40% this year

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 210.59M, and float is at 122.83M with Short Float at 0.89%.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) that is trading 12.32% up over the past 12 months and Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) that is 137.39% higher over the same period. McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) is 20.95% up on the 1-year trading charts.