Which institution holds the most shares in California Resources Corporation (CRC)

California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) is -2.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.02 and a high of $51.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CRC stock was last observed hovering at around $41.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31% off its average median price target of $52.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.6% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 8.17% higher than the price target low of $46.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.24, the stock is 5.84% and 6.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.73 million and changing 0.74% at the moment leaves the stock 0.53% off its SMA200. CRC registered -5.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.98.

The stock witnessed a 6.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.20%, and is 1.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.48% over the week and 2.72% over the month.

California Resources Corporation (CRC) has around 1060 employees, a market worth around $2.95B and $3.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.20 and Fwd P/E is 6.50. Profit margin for the company is 27.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.16% and -17.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.40%).

California Resources Corporation (CRC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for California Resources Corporation (CRC) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

California Resources Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.40% this year

California Resources Corporation (CRC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 71.30M, and float is at 70.06M with Short Float at 3.56%.

California Resources Corporation (CRC) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at California Resources Corporation (CRC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Roby William B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Roby William B bought 103 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 06 at a price of $45.23 per share for a total of $4659.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41892.0 shares.