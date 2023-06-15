Which institution holds the most shares in Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM)

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) is -2.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.48 and a high of $10.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CIM stock was last observed hovering at around $5.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.5% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 2.36% higher than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.37, the stock is 7.68% and 2.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.97 million and changing 0.37% at the moment leaves the stock -12.99% off its SMA200. CIM registered -35.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$138.15.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 9.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.37%, and is 2.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.49% over the week and 3.35% over the month.

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) has around 39 employees, a market worth around $1.26B and $678.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.50. Profit margin for the company is -39.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.87% and -48.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.90%).

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Chimera Investment Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -202.90% this year

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 232.00M, and float is at 228.63M with Short Float at 4.90%.

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 7 times.

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) that is trading -16.30% down over the past 12 months and Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) that is -13.58% lower over the same period. Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) is -14.24% down on the 1-year trading charts.