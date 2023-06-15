Which institution holds the most shares in Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG)

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG) is -35.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.55 and a high of $6.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DOUG stock was last observed hovering at around $2.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.33% off the consensus price target high of $4.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 41.33% higher than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.64, the stock is -11.59% and -12.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.58 million and changing 0.38% at the moment leaves the stock -32.91% off its SMA200. DOUG registered -46.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$8.77.

The stock witnessed a -12.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.24%, and is -4.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.57% over the week and 5.78% over the month.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) has around 957 employees, a market worth around $226.17M and $1.06B in sales. Fwd P/E is 33.42. Distance from 52-week low is 3.53% and -57.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.10%).

Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Douglas Elliman Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -106.40% this year

Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 78.28M, and float is at 67.65M with Short Float at 2.71%.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LORBER HOWARD M, the company’s Chairman, President & CEO. SEC filings show that LORBER HOWARD M bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 10 at a price of $3.99 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.88 million shares.

Douglas Elliman Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 10 that Liebowitz Michael (Director) bought a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 10 and was made at $3.93 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the DOUG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 10, KIRKLAND J BRYANT III (SVP, Treasurer & CFO) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $3.87 for $38700.0. The insider now directly holds 450,000 shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG).