Which institution holds the most shares in Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI)

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) is -5.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.25 and a high of $3.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GCI stock was last observed hovering at around $2.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09%.

Currently trading at $1.91, the stock is -10.73% and -3.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.7 million and changing -4.50% at the moment leaves the stock -8.45% off its SMA200. GCI registered -38.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.40.

The stock witnessed a -7.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.61%, and is -8.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.84% over the week and 7.10% over the month.

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) has around 14200 employees, a market worth around $290.40M and $2.87B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -2.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.80% and -41.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.40%).

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) is a “Sell”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gannett Co. Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 43.10% this year

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 137.93M, and float is at 134.12M with Short Float at 11.19%.

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Tarica Laurence, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Tarica Laurence bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $2.25 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.75 million shares.

Gannett Co. Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 08 that Reed Michael (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 500,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 08 and was made at $2.44 per share for $1.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.84 million shares of the GCI stock.