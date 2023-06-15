Which institution holds the most shares in GDS Holdings Limited (GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) is -34.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.41 and a high of $35.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GDS stock was last observed hovering at around $13.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.46% off its average median price target of $135.21 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.02% off the consensus price target high of $225.32 offered by analysts, but current levels are 84.12% higher than the price target low of $84.81 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.47, the stock is 25.14% and -0.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.31 million and changing 3.54% at the moment leaves the stock -23.50% off its SMA200. GDS registered -51.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.82.

The stock witnessed a 16.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.55%, and is 16.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.78% over the week and 5.68% over the month.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) has around 2185 employees, a market worth around $2.54B and $1.33B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -15.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.21% and -62.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.70%).

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Analyst Forecasts

GDS Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.00% this year

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 183.40M, and float is at 176.40M with Short Float at 5.48%.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) that is -34.43% lower over the past 12 months. PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) is 115.62% up on the 1-year trading charts.