Which institution holds the most shares in iBio Inc. (IBIO)

iBio Inc. (AMEX: IBIO) is 55.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.36 and a high of $16.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IBIO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 31.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.69, the stock is -15.19% and -31.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.63 million and changing -8.18% at the moment leaves the stock -67.39% off its SMA200. IBIO registered -89.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $46.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.44.

The stock witnessed a -26.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -62.50%, and is -11.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.39% over the week and 7.41% over the month.

iBio Inc. (IBIO) has around 105 employees, a market worth around $11.76M and $0.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 91.67% and -95.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-57.30%).

iBio Inc. (IBIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for iBio Inc. (IBIO) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

iBio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -92.70% this year

iBio Inc. (IBIO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 13.18M, and float is at 8.78M with Short Float at 10.12%.

iBio Inc. (IBIO) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at iBio Inc. (IBIO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brenner Martin, the company’s. SEC filings show that Brenner Martin sold 4,182 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 at a price of $0.94 per share for a total of $3910.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

iBio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 24 that Brenner Martin () sold a total of 4,382 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 24 and was made at $1.20 per share for $5258.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the IBIO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 23, Brenner Martin () disposed off 5,213 shares at an average price of $2.13 for $11112.0. The insider now directly holds 216,159 shares of iBio Inc. (IBIO).