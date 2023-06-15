Which institution holds the most shares in MAG Silver Corp. (MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) is -20.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.32 and a high of $17.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MAG stock was last observed hovering at around $12.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.5% off its average median price target of $18.65 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.22% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 13.38% higher than the price target low of $14.28 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.37, the stock is 1.88% and -2.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.42 million and changing -3.89% at the moment leaves the stock -7.97% off its SMA200. MAG registered -6.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.99%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$90.22.

The stock witnessed a 3.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.21%, and is -0.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.22% over the week and 3.58% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 46.86 and Fwd P/E is 11.33. Distance from 52-week low is 19.86% and -27.32% from its 52-week high.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MAG Silver Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 183.60% this year

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 101.12M, and float is at 97.88M with Short Float at 2.64%.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading 22.15% up over the past 12 months and First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) that is -29.85% lower over the same period. Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) is -14.77% down on the 1-year trading charts.