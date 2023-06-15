Which institution holds the most shares in PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) is -54.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.89 and a high of $13.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PDSB stock was last observed hovering at around $6.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.66%.

Currently trading at $5.97, the stock is -18.83% and -11.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.18 million and changing -9.88% at the moment leaves the stock -13.61% off its SMA200. PDSB registered 95.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.56%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.48.

The stock witnessed a -13.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.88%, and is 1.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.53% over the week and 15.83% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 106.75% and -56.23% from its 52-week high.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -116.10% this year

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 30.43M, and float is at 24.41M with Short Float at 10.96%.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.