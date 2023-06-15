Which institution holds the most shares in Vera Therapeutics Inc. (VERA)

Vera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VERA) is -31.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.20 and a high of $23.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VERA stock was last observed hovering at around $11.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.35%.

Currently trading at $13.35, the stock is 59.66% and 79.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.36 million and changing 21.36% at the moment leaves the stock 6.18% off its SMA200. VERA registered 2.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.29%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.23.

The stock witnessed a 67.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 87.24%, and is 48.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.41% over the week and 10.00% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 156.73% and -42.92% from its 52-week high.

Vera Therapeutics Inc. (VERA) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -118.70% this year

Vera Therapeutics Inc. (VERA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 37.67M, and float is at 25.24M with Short Float at 11.94%.

Vera Therapeutics Inc. (VERA) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Vera Therapeutics Inc. (VERA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SEIDENBERG BETH C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SEIDENBERG BETH C bought 2,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 30 at a price of $7.24 per share for a total of $16651.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.95 million shares.

Vera Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 28 that SEIDENBERG BETH C (Director) bought a total of 23,908 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 28 and was made at $7.24 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.95 million shares of the VERA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 27, SEIDENBERG BETH C (Director) acquired 1,633 shares at an average price of $7.24 for $11830.0. The insider now directly holds 1,923,087 shares of Vera Therapeutics Inc. (VERA).

Vera Therapeutics Inc. (VERA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Novan Inc. (NOVN) that is trading -67.85% down over the past 12 months and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) that is 55.43% higher over the same period. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) is 134.04% up on the 1-year trading charts.