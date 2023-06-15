Which Institutions Own Shares In Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR)?

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) is -0.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.47 and a high of $47.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FVRR stock was last observed hovering at around $30.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.47% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.05% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 2.93% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.12, the stock is 4.65% and -5.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.98 million and changing -4.81% at the moment leaves the stock -12.03% off its SMA200. FVRR registered -14.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$22.21.

The stock witnessed a 1.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.48%, and is 1.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.47% over the week and 4.68% over the month.

Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) has around 739 employees, a market worth around $1.10B and $338.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.51. Profit margin for the company is -17.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.33% and -38.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.50%).

Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fiverr International Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.30% this year

Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 37.69M, and float is at 32.38M with Short Float at 11.22%.

Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Upwork Inc. (UPWK) that is trading -46.23% down over the past 12 months and First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) that is 10.14% higher over the same period.