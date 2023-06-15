Which Institutions Own Shares In John Wiley & Sons Inc. (WLY)?

John Wiley & Sons Inc. (NYSE: WLY) is -8.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.48 and a high of $54.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WLY stock was last observed hovering at around $37.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.63%.

Currently trading at $36.62, the stock is -1.36% and -1.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.89 million and changing -1.69% at the moment leaves the stock -10.99% off its SMA200. WLY registered -25.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.13.

The stock witnessed a 3.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.24%, and is -8.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.01% over the week and 3.13% over the month.

John Wiley & Sons Inc. (WLY) has around 9500 employees, a market worth around $2.04B and $2.04B in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.46. Profit margin for the company is -0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.21% and -32.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

John Wiley & Sons Inc. (WLY) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.20% this year

John Wiley & Sons Inc. (WLY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.51M, and float is at 43.31M with Short Float at 2.26%.

John Wiley & Sons Inc. (WLY) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at John Wiley & Sons Inc. (WLY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 43 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Leavy Matthew, the company’s EVP & GM, APL. SEC filings show that Leavy Matthew sold 4,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $37.28 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5184.0 shares.

John Wiley & Sons Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 12 that Matin Aref (EVP, Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 11,450 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 12 and was made at $43.51 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8166.0 shares of the WLY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, McMahan Danielle (EVP, Chief People and Bus Ops) disposed off 1,599 shares at an average price of $42.36 for $67734.0. The insider now directly holds 1,600 shares of John Wiley & Sons Inc. (WLY).

John Wiley & Sons Inc. (WLY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include News Corporation (NWSA) that is trading 22.91% up over the past 12 months and Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) that is 14.44% higher over the same period. RELX PLC (RELX) is 25.24% up on the 1-year trading charts.