Which Institutions Own Shares In Rover Group Inc. (ROVR)?

Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ROVR) is 35.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.14 and a high of $5.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ROVR stock was last observed hovering at around $4.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.0% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -10.44% lower than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.97, the stock is 7.00% and 10.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 18.83% off its SMA200. ROVR registered 28.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$140.40.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 3.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.25%, and is 5.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.02% over the week and 3.85% over the month.

Rover Group Inc. (ROVR) has around 501 employees, a market worth around $902.25M and $187.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 84.24. Profit margin for the company is -9.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.28% and -5.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.70%).

Rover Group Inc. (ROVR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rover Group Inc. (ROVR) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rover Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 66.50% this year

Rover Group Inc. (ROVR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 184.37M, and float is at 164.04M with Short Float at 2.06%.

Rover Group Inc. (ROVR) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Rover Group Inc. (ROVR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TURNER BRENTON R., the company’s President & COO. SEC filings show that TURNER BRENTON R. sold 2,196 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 13 at a price of $5.01 per share for a total of $10992.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.18 million shares.

Rover Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 12 that TURNER BRENTON R. (President & COO) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 12 and was made at $5.00 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.18 million shares of the ROVR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 10, TURNER BRENTON R. (President & COO) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $5.00 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 1,108,630 shares of Rover Group Inc. (ROVR).