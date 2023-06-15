Which Institutions Own Shares In Service Corporation International (SCI)?

Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI) is -4.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $56.85 and a high of $75.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SCI stock was last observed hovering at around $66.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.97% off its average median price target of $84.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.67% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 11.18% higher than the price target low of $74.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $65.73, the stock is 1.81% and -2.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.96 million and changing -1.45% at the moment leaves the stock -1.60% off its SMA200. SCI registered -0.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.61.

The stock witnessed a 0.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.47%, and is 0.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.01% over the week and 1.66% over the month.

Service Corporation International (SCI) has around 17589 employees, a market worth around $9.99B and $4.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.17 and Fwd P/E is 17.01. Profit margin for the company is 12.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.62% and -12.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.20%).

Service Corporation International (SCI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Service Corporation International (SCI) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Service Corporation International is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.20% this year

Service Corporation International (SCI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 153.12M, and float is at 149.23M with Short Float at 4.90%.

Service Corporation International (SCI) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Service Corporation International (SCI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RYAN THOMAS L, the company’s President, CEO & Chairman. SEC filings show that RYAN THOMAS L sold 33 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 at a price of $65.55 per share for a total of $2163.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.96 million shares.

Service Corporation International disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 that RYAN THOMAS L (President, CEO & Chairman) sold a total of 62,417 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 and was made at $65.54 per share for $4.09 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.96 million shares of the SCI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, RYAN THOMAS L (President, CEO & Chairman) disposed off 20,445 shares at an average price of $65.50 for $1.34 million. The insider now directly holds 962,409 shares of Service Corporation International (SCI).

Service Corporation International (SCI): Who are the competitors?

Matthews International Corporation (MATW) is 40.16% up on the 1-year trading charts.