Which Institutions Own Shares In Synopsys Inc. (SNPS)?

Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) is 39.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $267.00 and a high of $468.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SNPS stock was last observed hovering at around $449.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.93% off its average median price target of $450.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.67% off the consensus price target high of $505.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -8.79% lower than the price target low of $410.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $446.05, the stock is 4.16% and 12.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.99 million and changing -0.87% at the moment leaves the stock 27.87% off its SMA200. SNPS registered 53.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $53.32.

The stock witnessed a 19.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.60%, and is 2.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.11% over the week and 2.81% over the month.

Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) has around 19000 employees, a market worth around $67.70B and $5.29B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 75.27 and Fwd P/E is 36.28. Profit margin for the company is 17.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 67.06% and -4.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.50%).

Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Synopsys Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.70% this year

Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 152.19M, and float is at 151.48M with Short Float at 1.14%.

Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DE GEUS AART, the company’s Chairman of the Board & CEO. SEC filings show that DE GEUS AART sold 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 06 at a price of $445.42 per share for a total of $17.82 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94421.0 shares.

Synopsys Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 30 that RUNKEL JOHN F JR (GC & Corporate Secretary) sold a total of 1,831 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 30 and was made at $455.00 per share for $0.83 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24697.0 shares of the SNPS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 26, Kankanwadi Sudhindra (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 3,895 shares at an average price of $439.87 for $1.71 million. The insider now directly holds 16,758 shares of Synopsys Inc. (SNPS).

Synopsys Inc. (SNPS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) that is trading 46.56% up over the past 12 months and Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) that is 40.92% higher over the same period. Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) is 23.37% up on the 1-year trading charts.