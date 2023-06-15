Which Institutions Own Shares In Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT)?

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) is 0.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.63 and a high of $51.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VRNT stock was last observed hovering at around $37.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.11% off its average median price target of $46.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.4% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 9.25% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.30, the stock is 0.49% and 0.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.89 million and changing -2.97% at the moment leaves the stock -1.88% off its SMA200. VRNT registered -17.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.34.

The stock witnessed a 6.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.50%, and is -3.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.86% over the week and 2.89% over the month.

Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) has around 4200 employees, a market worth around $2.38B and $900.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.27. Profit margin for the company is -0.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.76% and -28.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.40%).

Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Verint Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/06/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.40% this year

Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 64.94M, and float is at 62.56M with Short Float at 3.84%.

Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Highlander Grant A, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Highlander Grant A sold 662 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 13 at a price of $37.03 per share for a total of $24514.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87255.0 shares.

Verint Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 12 that MORIAH ELAN (President) sold a total of 35,079 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 12 and was made at $37.04 per share for $1.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the VRNT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 12, BODNER DAN (Chairman & CEO) disposed off 6,688 shares at an average price of $37.03 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 1,093,734 shares of Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT).

Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Salesforce Inc. (CRM) that is trading 26.12% up over the past 12 months and eGain Corporation (EGAN) that is -10.18% lower over the same period. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is 90.90% up on the 1-year trading charts.