Who are the Institutional Holders in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC)?

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) is -11.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $63.20 and a high of $89.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ACHC stock was last observed hovering at around $69.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.15% off its average median price target of $92.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.42% off the consensus price target high of $105.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -15.97% lower than the price target low of $63.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $73.06, the stock is 4.46% and 2.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.42 million and changing 4.51% at the moment leaves the stock -6.53% off its SMA200. ACHC registered 10.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.30.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 1.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.72%, and is 6.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.42% over the week and 2.63% over the month.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) has around 17000 employees, a market worth around $6.79B and $2.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.01 and Fwd P/E is 19.92. Profit margin for the company is 10.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.60% and -18.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.30%).

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.20% this year

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 90.10M, and float is at 89.57M with Short Float at 4.17%.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GRIECO WILLIAM, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GRIECO WILLIAM sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 07 at a price of $82.54 per share for a total of $0.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73811.0 shares.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 08 that Howard Christopher L (EVP, GC and Secretary) sold a total of 12,214 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 08 and was made at $81.67 per share for $1.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the ACHC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 05, Duckworth David M. (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 26,821 shares at an average price of $80.63 for $2.16 million. The insider now directly holds 99,263 shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC).

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sonida Senior Living Inc. (SNDA) that is trading -66.61% down over the past 12 months and The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) that is 25.82% higher over the same period.