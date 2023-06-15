Who are the Institutional Holders in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS)?

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) is 78.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.85 and a high of $94.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The APLS stock was last observed hovering at around $93.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.19% off its average median price target of $100.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.95% off the consensus price target high of $156.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -21.21% lower than the price target low of $76.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $92.12, the stock is 4.04% and 7.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.55 million and changing -1.28% at the moment leaves the stock 44.18% off its SMA200. APLS registered 134.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 78.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $95.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$15.31.

The stock witnessed a 4.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.58%, and is -0.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.04% over the week and 3.50% over the month.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) has around 767 employees, a market worth around $10.75B and $105.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 143.38% and -2.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-103.40%).

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.50% this year

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 113.87M, and float is at 93.52M with Short Float at 12.15%.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) Insider Activity

A total of 140 insider transactions have happened at Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 78 and purchases happening 62 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Deschatelets Pascal, the company’s Chief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that Deschatelets Pascal sold 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $91.35 per share for a total of $1.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.04 million shares.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that Sullivan Timothy Eugene (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 69,779 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $88.80 per share for $6.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 77713.0 shares of the APLS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, Lewis Karen (Chief People Officer) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $86.00 for $0.43 million. The insider now directly holds 41,504 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS).

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS): Who are the competitors?

McKesson Corporation (MCK) is 27.45% up on the 1-year trading charts.