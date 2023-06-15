Who are the Institutional Holders in Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY)?

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY) is 43.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.47 and a high of $38.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KDNY stock was last observed hovering at around $37.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.94% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -25.43% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.63, the stock is 52.77% and 66.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.72 million and changing -0.63% at the moment leaves the stock 66.30% off its SMA200. KDNY registered 139.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 55.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $420.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$11.22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 60.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 70.19%, and is 56.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.96% over the week and 4.84% over the month.

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY) has around 214 employees, a market worth around $2.51B and $5.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 143.24% and -1.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-42.90%).

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.30% this year

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 70.70M, and float is at 62.26M with Short Float at 6.70%.

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Greenman William Mariner, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Greenman William Mariner sold 1,155 shares of the company’s common stock on May 30 at a price of $23.30 per share for a total of $26912.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23643.0 shares.

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 24 that DOBMEIER ERIC (President, CEO) sold a total of 23,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 24 and was made at $21.58 per share for $0.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the KDNY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 17, Jerel Davis (Director) disposed off 295,808 shares at an average price of $20.75 for $6.14 million. The insider now directly holds 443,713 shares of Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY).