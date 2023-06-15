Who are the Institutional Holders in Evolent Health Inc. (EVH)?

Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE: EVH) is 6.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.83 and a high of $39.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EVH stock was last observed hovering at around $31.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.15% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.37% off the consensus price target high of $63.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 16.64% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.01, the stock is -4.21% and -9.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.77 million and changing -3.69% at the moment leaves the stock -5.50% off its SMA200. EVH registered 11.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$106.09.

The stock witnessed a -13.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.92%, and is -7.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.81% over the week and 3.27% over the month.

Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) has around 5100 employees, a market worth around $3.40B and $1.48B in sales. Fwd P/E is 28.28. Profit margin for the company is -2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.46% and -24.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.90%).

Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Evolent Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 43.30% this year

Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 107.78M, and float is at 93.07M with Short Float at 6.76%.

Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Holder Diane, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Holder Diane sold 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $31.26 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60140.0 shares.

Evolent Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 12 that McCarthy Daniel Joseph (PRESIDENT) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 12 and was made at $31.44 per share for $31440.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the EVH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, WILLIAMS FRANK J (Director) disposed off 110,000 shares at an average price of $29.52 for $3.25 million. The insider now directly holds 819,812 shares of Evolent Health Inc. (EVH).

Evolent Health Inc. (EVH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include National HealthCare Corporation (NHC) that is trading -10.41% down over the past 12 months and Artivion Inc. (AORT) that is -4.45% lower over the same period.