Who are the Institutional Holders in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL)?

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) is 149.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.40 and a high of $6.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GRCL stock was last observed hovering at around $6.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.35% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 18.14% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.73, the stock is 80.94% and 138.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.49 million and changing -5.60% at the moment leaves the stock 127.41% off its SMA200. GRCL registered 76.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 137.76%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.40.

The stock witnessed a 156.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 214.84%, and is 58.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.43% over the week and 12.06% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 309.29% and -9.99% from its 52-week high.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.10% this year

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 67.69M, and float is at 51.86M with Short Float at 0.52%.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Novan Inc. (NOVN) that is trading -67.85% down over the past 12 months and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) that is -12.80% lower over the same period. Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) is 31.78% up on the 1-year trading charts.