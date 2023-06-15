Who are the Institutional Holders in HDFC Bank Limited (HDB)?

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) is -5.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $51.04 and a high of $71.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HDB stock was last observed hovering at around $64.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.55% off its average median price target of $72.46 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.42% off the consensus price target high of $84.04 offered by 38 analysts, but current levels are -7.63% lower than the price target low of $59.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $64.36, the stock is -1.46% and -4.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.67 million and changing -0.85% at the moment leaves the stock -2.18% off its SMA200. HDB registered 22.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.14%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -5.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.29%, and is -0.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.45% over the week and 1.29% over the month.

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) has around 129341 employees, a market worth around $106.85B and $16.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.51 and Fwd P/E is 18.39. Profit margin for the company is 28.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.10% and -10.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.10%).

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) is a “Buy”. 38 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 32 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HDFC Bank Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.60% this year

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.85B, and float is at 1.83B with Short Float at 0.09%.

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) that is trading 33.28% up over the past 12 months.