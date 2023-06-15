Who are the Institutional Holders in OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF)?

OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OMF) is 26.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.77 and a high of $46.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OMF stock was last observed hovering at around $44.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.9% off its average median price target of $51.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.0% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -2.83% lower than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.16, the stock is 6.59% and 10.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.62 million and changing -4.31% at the moment leaves the stock 12.78% off its SMA200. OMF registered 12.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 14.16%.

The stock witnessed a 16.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.53%, and is -2.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.36% over the week and 3.04% over the month.

OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) has around 9200 employees, a market worth around $5.16B and $5.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.85 and Fwd P/E is 5.56. Profit margin for the company is 14.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.54% and -10.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.10%).

OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OneMain Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/19/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.50% this year

OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 120.77M, and float is at 116.95M with Short Float at 2.50%.

OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Shulman Douglas H., the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Shulman Douglas H. bought 1,150 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 01 at a price of $37.08 per share for a total of $42642.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.34 million shares.

OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) that is trading -13.73% down over the past 12 months and Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC) that is -2.19% lower over the same period.