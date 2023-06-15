Who are the Institutional Holders in Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV)?

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) is -25.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.95 and a high of $32.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RVLV stock was last observed hovering at around $16.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.42% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 2.76% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.53, the stock is 1.55% and -14.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.76 million and changing -1.67% at the moment leaves the stock -29.47% off its SMA200. RVLV registered -42.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.74.

The stock witnessed a -8.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.67%, and is 2.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.87% over the week and 5.21% over the month.

Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) has around 1384 employees, a market worth around $1.23B and $1.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.45 and Fwd P/E is 19.59. Profit margin for the company is 4.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.57% and -49.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.50%).

Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Revolve Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.20% this year

Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 73.37M, and float is at 40.48M with Short Float at 30.47%.

Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times.

Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV): Who are the competitors?

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) is -21.34% down on the 1-year trading charts.