Who are the Institutional Holders in The Clorox Company (CLX)?

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is 9.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $120.50 and a high of $178.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CLX stock was last observed hovering at around $156.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.43% off its average median price target of $158.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.79% off the consensus price target high of $185.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -24.15% lower than the price target low of $124.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $153.94, the stock is -4.01% and -5.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.3 million and changing -1.55% at the moment leaves the stock 2.94% off its SMA200. CLX registered 19.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $46.71.

The stock witnessed a -7.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.54%, and is -1.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.65% over the week and 1.66% over the month.

The Clorox Company (CLX) has around 9000 employees, a market worth around $19.12B and $7.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 259.16 and Fwd P/E is 27.06. Profit margin for the company is 1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.75% and -13.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.30%).

The Clorox Company (CLX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Clorox Company (CLX) is a “Underweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 6 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Clorox Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.10% this year

The Clorox Company (CLX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 123.65M, and float is at 122.88M with Short Float at 3.45%.

The Clorox Company (CLX) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at The Clorox Company (CLX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 4 times.

The Clorox Company (CLX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) that is trading 5.99% up over the past 12 months. Ecolab Inc. (ECL) is 17.68% up on the 1-year trading charts.