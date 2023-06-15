Who are the Institutional Holders in WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA)?

WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is -83.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.95 and a high of $87.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WISA stock was last observed hovering at around $1.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.46% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.5% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 56.25% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.75, the stock is 36.80% and 35.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 31.89 million and changing 35.66% at the moment leaves the stock -91.26% off its SMA200. WISA registered -97.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -84.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.41.

The stock witnessed a 8.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -53.08%, and is 36.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.68% over the week and 11.04% over the month.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) has around 49 employees, a market worth around $6.86M and $3.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 84.21% and -98.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1203.10%).

WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

WiSA Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.20% this year

WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.80M, and float is at 3.79M with Short Float at 10.55%.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MOYER BRETT, the company’s. SEC filings show that MOYER BRETT sold 8,335 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $0.11 per share for a total of $884.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.57 million shares.

WiSA Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that Oliva George (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 3,390 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $0.11 per share for $359.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the WISA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, WILLIAMS GARY () disposed off 1,596 shares at an average price of $0.11 for $169.0. The insider now directly holds 88,191 shares of WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA).