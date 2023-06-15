Who is the Top Investor In Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI)?

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI) is 16.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.76 and a high of $39.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DNLI stock was last observed hovering at around $32.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.49% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.08% off the consensus price target high of $105.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -8.23% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.47, the stock is 5.65% and 17.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.23 million and changing -1.49% at the moment leaves the stock 14.18% off its SMA200. DNLI registered 47.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$8.53.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 1.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.31%, and is 5.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.31% over the week and 4.33% over the month.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) has around 430 employees, a market worth around $4.52B and $101.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 56.41% and -17.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-32.70%).

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.60% this year

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 136.53M, and float is at 115.72M with Short Float at 6.98%.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schuth Alexander O., the company’s COFO and Secretary. SEC filings show that Schuth Alexander O. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 at a price of $28.60 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.53 million shares.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 21 that Watts Ryan J. (President and CEO) sold a total of 24,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 21 and was made at $25.15 per share for $0.62 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.24 million shares of the DNLI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 20, Watts Ryan J. (President and CEO) disposed off 200 shares at an average price of $25.00 for $5000.0. The insider now directly holds 2,239,913 shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI).

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -45.15% down over the past 12 months.