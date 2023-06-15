Who is the Top Investor In Emeren Group Ltd (SOL)?

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE: SOL) is -14.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.06 and a high of $7.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SOL stock was last observed hovering at around $4.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $9.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.83% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 57.11% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.86, the stock is 7.10% and -1.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.13 million and changing -5.62% at the moment leaves the stock -15.66% off its SMA200. SOL registered -14.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $131.76.

The stock witnessed a -0.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.10%, and is 6.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.00% over the week and 6.03% over the month.

Emeren Group Ltd (SOL) has around 197 employees, a market worth around $219.90M and $61.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.28. Distance from 52-week low is 26.14% and -48.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.10%).

Emeren Group Ltd (SOL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Emeren Group Ltd (SOL) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Emeren Group Ltd is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -173.20% this year

Emeren Group Ltd (SOL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 57.28M, and float is at 56.68M with Short Float at 1.98%.

Emeren Group Ltd (SOL) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Emeren Group Ltd (SOL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, the company’s CFO. SEC filings show that SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT bought 303,854 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $3.54 per share for a total of $1.08 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16.44 million shares.

Emeren Group Ltd disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (CFO) bought a total of 75,247 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $3.61 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16.14 million shares of the SOL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 28, SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (CFO) acquired 92,090 shares at an average price of $4.11 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 14,015,003 shares of Emeren Group Ltd (SOL).

Emeren Group Ltd (SOL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) that is trading 23.91% up over the past 12 months and Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) that is -28.55% lower over the same period. JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) is -28.83% down on the 1-year trading charts.