Who is the Top Investor In P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII)?

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PIII) is 122.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.70 and a high of $7.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PIII stock was last observed hovering at around $4.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.44% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -2.5% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.10, the stock is -1.20% and 61.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.34 million and changing -3.07% at the moment leaves the stock 34.76% off its SMA200. PIII registered 6.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 10.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.40.

The stock witnessed a 35.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 393.80%, and is -18.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.18% over the week and 15.13% over the month.

P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) has around 600 employees, a market worth around $1.32B and $1.08B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -24.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 485.46% and -41.84% from its 52-week high.

P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -72.60% this year

P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 312.76M, and float is at 79.16M with Short Float at 5.03%.

P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Chicago Pacific Founders UGP I, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Chicago Pacific Founders UGP I bought 21,850 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $4.00 per share for a total of $87315.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 48.88 million shares.

P3 Health Partners Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 31 that Chicago Pacific Founders UGP I (10% Owner) bought a total of 73,969 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 31 and was made at $3.98 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 48.86 million shares of the PIII stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 30, Chicago Pacific Founders UGP I (10% Owner) acquired 65,862 shares at an average price of $3.75 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 48,781,473 shares of P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII).