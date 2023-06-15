Who is the Top Investor In Scilex Holding Company (SCLX)?

Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ: SCLX) is 86.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.87 and a high of $16.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SCLX stock was last observed hovering at around $7.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12%.

Currently trading at $7.45, the stock is 9.53% and -8.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.25 million and changing -1.59% at the moment leaves the stock -7.78% off its SMA200. SCLX registered -26.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 90.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$41.61.

The stock witnessed a 12.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.19%, and is 13.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.28% over the week and 13.27% over the month.

Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) has around 100 employees, a market worth around $1.10B and $41.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 159.58% and -55.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-60.80%).

Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 73.60% this year

Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 141.66M, and float is at 83.79M with Short Float at 2.68%.

Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times.