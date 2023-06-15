Who is the Top Investor In United Rentals Inc. (URI)?

United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI) is 14.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $230.54 and a high of $481.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The URI stock was last observed hovering at around $410.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.11% off its average median price target of $450.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.49% off the consensus price target high of $978.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -37.16% lower than the price target low of $296.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $405.98, the stock is 13.51% and 12.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing -1.00% at the moment leaves the stock 12.90% off its SMA200. URI registered 53.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 12.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.96.

The stock witnessed a 20.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.09%, and is 4.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.41% over the week and 3.50% over the month.

United Rentals Inc. (URI) has around 24600 employees, a market worth around $27.95B and $12.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.02 and Fwd P/E is 9.53. Profit margin for the company is 17.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.10% and -15.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.80%).

United Rentals Inc. (URI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for United Rentals Inc. (URI) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

United Rentals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 55.80% this year

United Rentals Inc. (URI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 69.41M, and float is at 68.36M with Short Float at 4.07%.

United Rentals Inc. (URI) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at United Rentals Inc. (URI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Grace William E., the company’s EVP, CFO. SEC filings show that Grace William E. sold 725 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 28 at a price of $359.63 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6520.0 shares.

United Rentals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Flannery Matthew John (President & CEO) sold a total of 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $477.99 per share for $5.74 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the URI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 27, Asplund Dale A (EVP, Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 13,392 shares at an average price of $436.26 for $5.84 million. The insider now directly holds 19,229 shares of United Rentals Inc. (URI).

United Rentals Inc. (URI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) that is trading 18.52% up over the past 12 months. H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) is 40.01% up on the 1-year trading charts.