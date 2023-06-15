Who is the Top Investor In VMware Inc. (VMW)?

VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW) is 14.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $103.55 and a high of $142.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VMW stock was last observed hovering at around $140.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $139.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.53% off the consensus price target high of $161.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -5.1% lower than the price target low of $134.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $140.83, the stock is 7.31% and 10.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing 0.09% at the moment leaves the stock 17.80% off its SMA200. VMW registered 14.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.48.

The stock witnessed a 13.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.95%, and is 6.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.26% over the week and 2.23% over the month.

VMware Inc. (VMW) has around 38300 employees, a market worth around $59.52B and $13.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 46.51 and Fwd P/E is 17.77. Profit margin for the company is 9.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.00% and -1.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.80%).

VMware Inc. (VMW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for VMware Inc. (VMW) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

VMware Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.40% this year

VMware Inc. (VMW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 428.19M, and float is at 227.28M with Short Float at 1.19%.

VMware Inc. (VMW) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at VMware Inc. (VMW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rowe Zane, the company’s Chief Financial Officer & EVP. SEC filings show that Rowe Zane sold 35,715 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 at a price of $124.53 per share for a total of $4.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

VMware Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 22 that Brulard Jean Pierre (EVP, Worldwide Sales) sold a total of 6,651 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 22 and was made at $121.01 per share for $0.8 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 69563.0 shares of the VMW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02, Rowe Zane (Chief Financial Officer & EVP) disposed off 17,860 shares at an average price of $120.02 for $2.14 million. The insider now directly holds 160,981 shares of VMware Inc. (VMW).

VMware Inc. (VMW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is trading 90.90% up over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is 16.24% higher over the same period. HP Inc. (HPQ) is -8.32% down on the 1-year trading charts.