A peek at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD): Who has invested in It?

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) is 53.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.24 and a high of $26.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACAD stock was last observed hovering at around $24.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.25% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -103.25% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.39, the stock is 0.08% and 11.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing 1.04% at the moment leaves the stock 32.32% off its SMA200. ACAD registered 45.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 54.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$22.34.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 11.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.28%, and is -2.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.77% over the week and 3.78% over the month.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) has around 540 employees, a market worth around $4.03B and $520.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -28.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 99.26% and -6.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-56.50%).

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.70% this year

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 162.26M, and float is at 161.70M with Short Float at 6.21%.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brege Laura, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Brege Laura sold 4,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $24.87 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13502.0 shares.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that Schneyer Mark C. (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 974 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $25.02 per share for $24369.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22824.0 shares of the ACAD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 24, BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP (Director) acquired 553,263 shares at an average price of $25.48 for $14.1 million. The insider now directly holds 39,317,673 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD).

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 56.10% up over the past 12 months and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) that is -32.87% lower over the same period. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is -2.65% down on the 1-year trading charts.