A peek at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI): Who has invested in It?

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE: ARI) is 6.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.91 and a high of $13.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ARI stock was last observed hovering at around $11.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $10.25 for the next 12 months. It is also -3.82% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -20.21% lower than the price target low of $9.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.42, the stock is 8.81% and 15.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing 2.06% at the moment leaves the stock 6.97% off its SMA200. ARI registered 13.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.30%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 19.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.97%, and is 4.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.28% over the week and 2.86% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 6.36 and Fwd P/E is 7.57. Profit margin for the company is 43.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.37% and -12.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.00%).

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.30% this year

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 141.07M, and float is at 139.56M with Short Float at 4.48%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kasdin Robert A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Kasdin Robert A bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 08 at a price of $9.54 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 85739.0 shares.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 07 that ROTHSTEIN STUART (President & CEO) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 07 and was made at $11.18 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.45 million shares of the ARI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 17, Carlton Pamela G (Director) disposed off 833 shares at an average price of $12.78 for $10647.0. The insider now directly holds 11,229 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI).

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -2.48% down over the past 12 months. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) is 9.85% up on the 1-year trading charts.